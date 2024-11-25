2nd Speaking Art Fest goes on with great enthusiasm!

The ‘2nd Speaking Art Fest’ began in the capital at Lalit Kala Akademi grounds, Ferozeshah Road, with over 50 exhibition booths by 130 artists from across the country exhibiting their selected artworks. Organised by the ‘Speaking Art Foundation’ (SAF) in collaboration with Lalit Kala Akademi, the grand art event was inaugurated by veteran artist and chairperson of ‘National Art Centre Shri Roop Chand’ and eminent sculptor Biman Das and former principal of ‘College of Art’ Prof. Prem Singh on November 24. The fest is conceptulised by Neeraj Sharma, senior photographer and printmaker and founder of SAF.

Showcasing around 1800 artworks for display and sale, the fest is fast becoming a landmark event in the nation’s cultural calendar with various events.

The first day had a storytelling event ‘Gatha Amrita Shel Gill Ki’ by Bharti Dixit of Indore, who brought alive fascinating tales of one of India’s most iconic artists. The second day was a retrospective art discussion on celebrated artist Ashok Bhowmick, where four art experts engaged the audience with his artistic journey, legacy and profound influence on contemporary art.

The art fest has a four-day Master Artists’ Art Camp with 14 senior artists doing their works live for the visitors to behold and get an art studio experience. Artists like Ajay Samir, Bappa Bhowmik, Ranjit Sarkar, Nawal Kishore, Goldy Malhotra and Suryasnata Mohanty will take part in the artists’ camp. Senior portrait artist Shakti Singh Ahlawat’s live session will be an exposure to the genre of portrait painting.

To address the practical challenges faced by artists today, the fest will also have an open discussion titled ‘Kala, Kalakaar aur Kanoon’, featuring prominent Supreme Court experts for insights into legal matters affecting the art world, including intellectual property rights and professional protections. The art fest is also witnessing high footfall and enthralling the visitors with its wide range of paintings, sculptures, photographs and graphic prints.

Dates: November 24 - November 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Venue: Rabindra Bhawan Grounds, 35, Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, New Delhi 110001