2nd edition of ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’ begins with great zeal

‘Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an annual cultural festival that celebrates India’s diverse heritage by showcasing the unique traditions of different regions. This year, the event was inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on March 5, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. It will be open to the public from March 6 to March 9 from 10 am to 8 pm. The first edition, held last year, focused on North-East India and received an overwhelming response with 1.3 lakh visitors and Rs 1 crore+ in sales for artisans. Following this success, the second edition highlights South India, featuring the five states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with Lakshadweep and Puducherry. The festival aims to make Rashtrapati Bhavan a hub for cultural exchange, bringing India’s vibrant heritage closer to its citizens.

Some of the key highlights of the ‘South India Edition’ include 500+ artisans and weavers showcasing traditional handicrafts and handlooms, including Kanjeevaram and Kasavu sarees, Pochampally ikat, Mysore silk and intricate brass and wooden crafts; 400+ artists presenting folk and classical dance and music forms, bringing South India’s cultural essence to life; authentic cuisines featuring signature South Indian delicacies such as ‘Bisi Bele Bath’, ‘Kerala Sadya’, ‘Chettinad’ specialties and Andhra’s fiery flavours and ‘Youth Engagement Zone’ with interactive workshops, storytelling and cultural activities to inspire the younger generation.

To ensure this cultural celebration is inclusive and open to all, entry is free, allowing every citizen to experience the richness of South India’s traditions without barriers. The public is encouraged to visit, engage with artisans, enjoy cultural performances and immerse themselves in the unique heritage of South India. The free ticket for the festival can be booked at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/plan-visit/amrit-udyan/rE/mO. Entry to the venue is from Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Serving as a platform to connect people with their roots while empowering artisans and performers, this event isn’t just a celebration but a reaffirmation of India’s unity in diversity, strengthening cultural bonds and fostering pride in our collective heritage.