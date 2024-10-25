‘2:Fifty9 The Bar’ at JW Marriott Kolkata bags top honours

The ‘2:Fifty9 The Bar’, located at JW Marriott Kolkata, has been recognised as one of the top 100 bars In India ‘by 30 Best Bars India’, solidifying its position as a premier destination for nightlife enthusiasts.

‘2:Fifty9 The Bar’ is the perfect place to relax or kick off our nights, with a vibe that goes from classy during the day to lively at night, an innovative establishment set to redefine the city's nightlife scene. The ‘2:Fifty9 Bar’ at JW Marriott Kolkata is poised to carve its niche as the epitome of sophistication and style, offering a seamless transition from a coffee haven in the morning to a chic cocktail bar in the evening. The bar’s unique creations, including ‘Oh My Ghee’, ‘The Living Thai, RSVP’ and ‘Taxi Queen’, showcase its dedication to imaginative drinks and expert preparation, delivering flavours that guests will enjoy.

The stylish interiors, crafted drinks and exceptional service ensure that every moment until closing time is cherished. As one of Kolkata’s premier nightlife destinations, ‘2:Fifty9 The Bar’ remains committed to offering a blend of style, luxury and a top-tier experience, remaining open late into the night to keep the good times rolling.

“The recognition validates our commitment to delivering exceptional nightlife experiences. 2:Fifty9 The Bar’s innovative cocktails, stylish ambience and impeccable service have resonated with our patrons and we look forward to continuing to elevate the nightlife scene in Kolkata,” said Sunil Kumar, General Manager of JW Marriott Kolkata.