24 shows to spice up your viewing

If you were impressed by ‘Mandaar’, a visceral adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, get ready for another captivating adaptation - this time, it’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’. ‘Hoichoi’ has announced ‘Talmar Romeo Juliet’, a new series under the ‘world classic’ segment, created by Anirban ‘Mandaar’ Bhattacharya. The platform also introduced ‘Best of Bengal’ to showcase stories from the region, with Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s ‘Parineeta’ in the lineup. Debchandrima Singha Roy, a popular face on Bengali TV, will play the lead in the show directed by Aditi Roy (known for ‘Bodhon 2’ and ‘Nostoneer 2’). The first instalment in the ‘Best of Bengal’ series is Srijit Mukherji’s Byomkesh, titled ‘Durgo Rawhoshyo’.

In its seventh year, ‘Hoichoi’, the Bengali OTT platform, unveiled 24 new shows at an event in Kolkata recently. They also provided a teaser preview of Hoichoi Studios’ maiden theatrical film, ‘Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar’, featuring Abir Chatterjee.

However, the biggest buzz was around Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Debasree Roy, both making their OTT debut. Chiranjeet stars as Bhadhuri Mosai in Parambrata Chatterjee’s mythological horror ‘Parnashavarir Shaap’. Debasree, in her web debut, plays a middle-aged vlogger who shares her passion for chemistry through cooking videos in ‘Chemistry Mashi’.

“I have a bad reputation for saying ‘no’. But when I get scripts like ‘Chemistry Mashi’, I instantly agree,” said the veteran actor.

The platform couldn’t leave out their most-watched show, ‘Eken Babu’ when announcing new content. They’re gearing up for a new season of ‘Tungkulung-e Eken’, by Joydeep Mukherjee, who also directed Ritwick Chakraborty in the first instalment of the lawyer franchise, ‘Advocate Achinta Aich’.

“Eken Babu is a much-loved character and we always try to live up to the expectations of the audience,” said Anirban Chakrabarti, the lead actor.

The new content lineup also marks the OTT debut of Mimi Chakraborty, who will be seen opposite Tota Roy Chowdhury in Chandrasish Ray’s directorial, ‘Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo’, where she plays a lawyer.





New year, new shows



- Ekushey Paa

- Sampurna 2

- Indu 3

- Gobhir Joler Maach 2

- Noshtoneer 2

- Lojja

- Kolonko

- Dakghor 2

- Gora 3

- Nikhoj 2

- Abar Rajneeti

- Bodhon 2

- Antormahal

- Dadur Kirti

- Devi

- Moddhoraater Opera