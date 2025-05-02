100 Hands, 100 Tagore: A canvas of collective expression

In a resplendent celebration of the 164th birth anniversary of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore, The Bengal Association, Delhi - one of the capital’s oldest cultural institutions - will host its annual ‘Prabhati Anusthan’ (early morning tribute) on May 4, 2025, at Rabindra Bhawan Ground, opposite Mandi House, New Delhi. The event will begin at 6:30 am sharp, echoing the serenity and spiritual grace that defined Tagore’s creative vision.

Organised in collaboration with three of India’s premier cultural academies - Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi - this annual gathering has grown into a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of May with music, poetry, dance and reverence. Now in its 40th consecutive year, ‘Prabhati Anusthan’ has become a cultural landmark in the capital’s calendar, drawing audiences from all walks of life.

This year’s morning programme will witness the participation of over 100 performers - musicians, singers, dancers and elocutionists - who will present some of Tagore’s most iconic works. From soulful ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ and elegant dance interpretations to evocative poetry recitations, the event will capture the multifaceted brilliance of the Nobel Laureate who reshaped India’s literary and artistic consciousness.

In a distinctive and participatory tribute, The Bengal Association will also organise a live portrait drawing session titled ‘100 Hands, 100 Tagore’, inviting children, students and art lovers to create their own impressions of the poet. Scheduled to commence at 9 am, the session aims to deepen public engagement with Tagore’s legacy through visual storytelling.

The initiative, introduced last year, witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm, with over 100 portraits created by participants ranging from schoolchildren to seasoned artists. These artworks were later showcased at the Muktadhara Art Gallery, bearing testimony to the intergenerational dialogue that Tagore’s spirit continues to inspire. This year, with over 200 participants expected, the Association is poised to host one of the largest collective art sessions in Tagore’s honour.

To widen participation, invitations have been extended to schools and educational institutions across the National Capital Region. Students are encouraged to not only participate in the drawing session but also to attend the cultural morning and immerse themselves in the life and philosophy of one of India’s greatest minds.