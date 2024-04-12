100 and counting

If there’s a lucky trio in Tollywood right now, it’s undoubtedly Dev, Atanu Raychaudhuri and Avijit Sen. With hits like ‘Tonic’, ‘Projapoti’ and now ‘Pradhan’, this actor-producer-director team has struck gold three times in a row at the box office. ‘Pradhan’, starring Dev in the lead, has hit a century at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down.

“All three movies show that content is king. I only make one film per year as a director and my main goal is to deliver something new to the audience each time,” said Sen.

Despite his Lok Sabha campaign in Ghatal, Dev took a day off to join the success celebration in Kolkata. “ ‘Pradhan’ wasn’t an easy topic, but we knew it had honesty. If the narrative is sincere, with good content and intentions, it will strike a chord with the audience,” said Dev, who played a good cop in the Bengali hit.

Raychadhuri, meanwhile, highlighted how the audiences crave good content. “We put a lot of effort into our content. We want to surprise the audience with something new each time, so they don’t expect the same thing from us. I’m glad the audience trusts our team,” he said.

Though the makers didn’t reveal their next project, sources said that Dev might reunite with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty for a December release. If that happens, it will mark their return to the big screen after the blockbuster ‘Projapoti’.