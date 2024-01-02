India Women suffer ODI defeat by 190 runs, rampant Australia complete 3-0 whitewash

Mumbai: India produced an abject batting display after a poor show with the ball to suffer a 190-run loss, their third heaviest defeat, in the third and final ODI as a rampant Australia completed a 3-0 series whitewash here on Tuesday.

Having conceded the highest total ever of 338/7 recorded by any opposition against them, India’s frailties with the bat came to the fore as they were shot out for 148 in 32.4 overs.

None of the Indian batters, who had put up a strong fight in the second ODI here at the Wankhede Stadium, could make a dent in the opposition’s march to a 10th consecutive win in away bilateral games.

For Australia, it is their ninth series win against India and fifth in the opponent’s backyard.

Australia have beaten India in India 3-0 in 2018, 3-0 in 2012 and 4-0 in 1984. India have also suffered 0-3 whitewash in 2006 and 0-5 clean sweep in 2008 in Australia.

India were rocked twice in the powerplay when Megan Schutt (2/23) cleaned up Yastika Bhatia (6) and then Smriti Mandhana (29) played one straight down the throat of Kim Garth at deep extra cover.

India’s plight deepened when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (3) was dismissed for her third single-digit score in a row.

Looking to sweep Georgia Wareham (3/21), Harmanpreet was beaten by Beth Mooney’s anticipation to quickly move on her left from the first slip to complete the dismissal.

Richa Ghosh (19), coming off a superb 96 in the second ODI, played on to her wickets off Wareham with the Australian leg-spinner once again snaffling crucial wickets.= India’s hopes to take the game deep then suffered a body blow in the 20th over when their most consistent batter in the series Jemimah Rodrigues (25) smashed one straight to Alana King at short midwicket off Ashleigh Gardner. But the highlight for Australia in the second innings was Phoebe Litchfield’s stunning one-handed catch. She flew on her right to complete a diving effort at cover, to dismiss Amanjot Kaur (3) off King.

King (2/21) then produced the ball of the series when she bamboozled Pooja Vastrakar (14) to get one turning from leg stump to hit the top of off.

Annabel Sutherland also chipped in with a measly 3-0-9-2. Earlier, Litchfield continued her rich vein of form with a magnificent century as Australia Women flayed India.

Litchfield cracked as many as 16 fours and a six to make 119 off 125 balls and put on a record 189-run stand for the first wicket with Alyssa Healy, who also cashed in on the opportunity with an 85-ball 82 (4x4s, 3x6s).a