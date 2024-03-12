Vande Bharat Express to Operate on Katihar Rail Section, Cutting Travel Time to Patna

In a significant development for rail connectivity, the Vande Bharat Express is set to commence operations on the Katihar rail section, facilitating smoother travel between Seemanchal districts and Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains via video conferencing from Ahmedabad on Tuesday. These trains, operating from Gomti Nagar in Patna, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, and Ranchi via Deed Dayal Upadhyay Junction, are expected to greatly enhance connectivity in the region.













The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express between New Jalpaiguri and Patna will drastically reduce travel time, with the journey now taking less than seven hours to cover the 471-kilometer distance. From Katihar, the train will reach Patna in just 4 hours, significantly cutting down travel time for passengers. Departing from New Jalpaiguri at 5:15 AM, the train is scheduled to arrive in Kishanganj at 6:15 AM, with a brief halt before continuing its journey to Katihar and ultimately reaching Patna at 12:10 PM. The return journey from Patna will depart at 1 PM, reaching Katihar at 5:35 PM, and eventually arriving at New Jalpaiguri at 8 PM.

DRM Katihar rail section Surendra Kumar said "The new Vande Bharat Express not only provides people with travel convenience but also saves their time and offers them a comfortable journey experience. In the future as well, Indian Railways will endeavour to provide such amenities to people".

This new service is expected to revolutionize travel between Katihar and Patna, as passengers currently spend over 5 hours on similar journeys. Compared to other express and superfast trains, the Vande Bharat Express offers significant time savings, making it an attractive option for commuters. The introduction of these trains is set to bolster connectivity and accessibility in the region, marking a positive step towards enhancing the country's rail infrastructure.