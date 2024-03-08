Trailblazing Women: Stories of Resilience, Innovation, and Empowerment in Education, Entrepreneurship, and Environmental Advocacy

In the tapestry of inspirational stories, we find remarkable women who have not only defied conventional norms but have also left an indelible mark on their respective fields.













Alka Kapur, the dedicated Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, reflects on a rich 34-year career marked by unwavering determination and a commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive educational environment. She prioritizes creating a positive and inclusive environment for students, teachers, parents, and committee members. Alka takes pride in transforming the school into a hub for knowledge, innovation, and research. Her focus on a holistic curriculum, encompassing academics, sports, arts, and co-curricular activities, has led to the academic and personal growth of students. This Women's Day, she advocates for recognizing and celebrating women's achievements while promoting true empowerment for all genders. Alka encourages breaking down gender stereotypes and supporting each other in personal and professional aspects for a society that values and uplifts everyone.













Meanwhile, Riddhi Bhagat, the visionary Founder of Binge on Baked, shares her entrepreneurial journey, transforming a passion for culinary arts into a thriving business that not only tantalizes taste buds but also builds a community around shared culinary appreciation. Witnessing the positive impact on people's dining experiences and building a community around her culinary vision are her major achievements. On International Women's Day, Riddhi encourages women to pursue their passions, break barriers, and contribute to a world where achievements are celebrated regardless of gender.













Joining them is Gunjan Malhotara, the environmentalist Director of Komaki Electric Bikes, whose dedication to creating a pollution-free India has led to the emergence of Komaki as a leading electric vehicle manufacturer. On International Women's Day, Gunjan highlights the progress made in breaking gender barriers in both personal and professional spheres. She emphasizes the need to acknowledge female-led businesses, showcasing their innovation and determination, while recognizing ongoing challenges like limited funding and gender bias. Despite advancements, true gender equality requires continued efforts.













Finally, Dr. Rennie Joyy, Founder of Aalekh Foundation, stands as a beacon of empowerment, focusing on skill development to positively impact the lives of youth and women. As we celebrate International Women's Day, these stories serve as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and determination that women bring to their endeavors, urging us to break down stereotypes and strive for a more equitable and inclusive society.











