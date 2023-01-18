Sangeet Natak Akademi presents ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav’

Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama, is an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Since its inception, the Akademi has been functioning as the apex body in the field of performing arts in the country, preserving and promoting the vast intangible heritage of India’s diverse culture expressed in forms of music, dance and drama. In furtherance of its objectives, the Akademi coordinates and collaborates with the government and art academies of different states and union territories of the Union of India, as well as with major cultural institutions in the country.

Youth is the energy of the nation, the future of a country. Keeping in tune with the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Sangeet Natak Akademi is envisaging a series of festivals to showcase the talent of young artists and the continuum of our myriad performing arts genres, traditions and expressions. Envisioned by Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav’ is a concerted effort of the Akademi with cultural institutions from different parts of the country to bring the budding generation closer to its roots.

For this event, Akademi is collaborating with P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Mumbai. The programme will be inaugurated today by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, at Ravindra Natya Mandir, P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the presence of Dr Sandhya Purecha. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister for Cultural Affairs, Forests and Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra, will preside as the guest of honour.

The evening presentations will be until January 22, 2023, at Ravindra Natya Mandir, where one can witness the rich diversity of India’s performing arts, including Chhapeli dance, Bavan Beda dance and many more.