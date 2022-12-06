Nora Fatehi Turns Heads In A Black Sporty Outfit

The Tennis Premier League is back with its fourth season and Nora Fatehi, who is just back from the FIFA World Cup 2022, turned heads at the inauguration in a black sporty outfit in Delhi.

The team owner was present at the inauguration, where he launched his team's new jersey along with the gorgeous Nora. Talking about attending the launch, Nora, who performed at the 'Fan Festival Stage' at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, said, "I am here to cheer for the team. I am fully rooting for the team and I know they are going to kill it."

The owner, who was delighted to have the 'Kusu Kusu' girl on board for the launch, said, "It was a pleasure to have Nora unveil the jersey of our team. She was our ultimate choice. She resonates with the youthful spirit of the team and the 'Tennis Premier League' as well. She is not just a Bollywood star but has now made a mark on the global stage."

The Tennis Premier League will kick off on December 7 and conclude on December 11.

Recently, Nora raised the temperature with her new Bollywood song 'Jehda Nasha' with Ayushmann Khurrana from his recent release 'An Action Hero'.