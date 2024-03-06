Malda: 3-day dist handicraft and livelihood fair kicks off

A three-day district handicraft, loom textile and livelihood fair kicked off in Malda under the initiative of the state government on Wednesday. This fair is being held at the Malda College ground from March 6 to 8. A wide publicity of the fair has also been done by the district administration so that people visit in large numbers.

There are 60 stalls in this fair showcasing different items like hand made jewellery, dress materials made of tant (loom textile) and many more. Apart from Malda, handicrafts men from different districts of the state, including Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia, Burdwan and Purulia have also displayed their handmade items. Also, various food items and handicrafts of various Self-Help-Groups (SHG) are also available in this fair.

Tajmul Hossain, state Minister of Textiles department, said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken up many initiatives to strengthen artisans, artists, women and Self-Help-Groups. Such fairs are also among those.

The artisans will display their works and we hope a huge crowd will visit the fair.” For the publicity, three decorated tableaus were inaugurated to take a tour of the district. Tajmul Hossain and Debahuti Indra, Additional District Magistrate (Land and Land Reforms) along with senior officials of the administration held a meeting on the fair on Saturday. The minister inaugurated these tableaus by waving the green flag.

Manabendra Mandal, General Manager of District Industrial Center (DIC), said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has provided the artists and artisans with this opportunity to sell their products which they could not sell so far in any other way. The participants are given stalls free-of-cost and are endowed with a daily allowance.” Tamalika Guha, a participant from Kolkata, said: “I have brought dresses of various designs and texture. We hope to make a good profit

from the fair.”