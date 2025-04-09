M3M Foundation celebrates Narendra Kumar - First person from Haryana to Summit Mount Annapurna

Gurugram: M3M Foundation proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of Narendra Kumar, a native of Migmi Kheda village, Nalwa, Hisar (Haryana), who has etched his name in history by becoming the first person from Haryana to successfully summit Mount Annapurna—the world’s 10th highest peak, towering at 8,091 meters. This extraordinary feat was accomplished on 7 April at 10:30 AM, on one of the most treacherous and demanding mountains located in Nepal. At just 29 years old, Narendra was not only the youngest in the expedition team but also served as the team leader of an international group comprising eleven members from six countries—India, Vietnam, The United States of America, Japan, United Kingdom, and South Africa. His leadership and resilience guided the diverse team through one of the world’s most perilous and challenging climbs Mount Annapurna which is known to be one of the most dangerous and technically demanding climbs in the world. Narendra's successful ascent is a remarkable feat of human endurance, courage, and sheer determination.

Narendra has been associated with M3M Foundation as a Sankalp Volunteer and Environmental Ambassador, where he has inspired thousands through his initiatives focused on climate action, sustainability, and youth leadership. “When I first met Narendra,” shared Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, he spoke with quiet determination about supporting five young girls from Haryana in their dream to reach the Everest Base Camp, which I have given him as a challenge. He took on the challenge wholeheartedly. These girls, whom we named ‘The Elemental Sisters’, not only completed the expedition but became symbols of courage and hope. I still remember Narendra saying, ‘I’m going to make history soon,’—and today, he truly has. Now, Narendra sets his sights on an even more ambitious goal — Mount Shishapangma and Mount Cho Oyu, two of the world's highest and most formidable peaks. His mission continues, driven by his unshakable resolve and the support of his community.

In Narendra’s words, "I am deeply grateful to the M3M Foundation and Dr. Payal Kanodia ma'am for their constant encouragement, trust, and support. Their belief in me has been my biggest strength. With every step I take, I carry the dreams of countless youth who wish to rise above their circumstances and touch the sky." Narendra’s ascent of Mount Annapurna is more than a personal milestone—it embodies the spirit of ‘Sankalp’, M3M Foundation’s flagship initiative that nurtures grassroots change makers and champions of environmental responsibility. His association with the Foundation’s philanthropic efforts over the past three years has been marked by unwavering dedication to sustainability, youth empowerment, and community impact. M3M Foundation proudly stands with Narendra Kumar as he prepares for his next chapters of inspiration and impact. He is not just climbing mountains—he is moving them, building pathways for a better, greener, and more empowered tomorrow.