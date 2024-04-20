Kolkata educationists reportedly lectured on Chancellor's powers instead of expected interaction

Kolkata: A few educationists were called by the Chancellor to Raj Bhavan on Saturday. According to the Educationists’ Forum, the educationists were subject to “lecture” by a Raj Bhavan official on Chancellor’s power instead of interaction with the Chancellor.



The state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu called it an “insult” to the state’s educationists.

Basu stated: “Reportedly, the Chancellor invited some eminent educationists at Raj Bhawan for an interaction. It has been learnt that the Chancellor had not met his guests there. They were subjected to a long-drawn lecture on the powers of the Chancellor by some official instead. He has not only defiled the basic decorum of Indian hospitality thus, but also insulted the eminent academicians of our State in the process. This is how he treats the top most Educationists of Bengal! #shame!”

The educationists’ forum has called the entire exercise a “hoax” and not a sincere attempt to appoint Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) in 31 universities as per legal requirement. According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, out of the list of 31 professors suggested by the state government for the appointment as interim V-Cs , the Chancellor has accepted six names and rejected the rest.

With regards to this, the Chancellor/Governor C V Ananda Bose was supposed to sit for a special meeting on Saturday. Four former V-Cs along with educationists were present for the meeting but it was reported that the governor did not meet them.

“The appointment of V-C of each University should be treated separately as per the respective Act and Statute of the University. Each university has a different history, geographical location, intellectual tradition, course curriculum and so on. As such, the Chancellor cannot unilaterally and arbitrarily assign universities,” the Educationists’ Forum stated.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Raj Bhavan, it was stated that eight candidates suggested by state were called for discussion to fill the post of six interim V-Cs where the position of V-C is lying vacant. Out of the eight, three did not turn up and the other three wanted universities of their choice. While two candidates have shown willingness to be appointed as interim V-Cs. Few more persons suggested by the state will be called for discussion on April 22, Raj Bhavan stated.