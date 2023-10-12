Hry all set to launch ‘Haryana Ke Gaurav’, desi version of ‘India’s Got Talent’

It seems that the upcoming elections next year have become a fecund source of ideas for Haryana

Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar as he has come up with yet another way of providing a platform to the people of state to showcase their talent and reach out to the commoners. A desi version of ‘India’s Got Talent’ the Haryana Government is all set to launch ‘Haryana Ke Gaurav’ in which people of the state can participate and display their talent. Divulging more details, DIG Anti Corruption Bureau and Special Officer (Community Police and Outreach) in Chief Minister’s Office, Pankaj Nain said that this state-level event will be organised at state-level and it is likely to commence from November 1. He elaborated, “In the first phase we will organise district-wise competitions across the state.