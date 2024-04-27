Easier Schengen visas for Indians

As of April 18, 2024, the European Commission introduced new regulations governing the issuance of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals. These rules are notably more advantageous compared to the standard regulations outlined in the Visa Code that were previously prevalent.

According to the newly adopted visa “cascade” regime for India, Indian nationals can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after having obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years. This demonstrates a positive travel history and compliance with previous visa regulations.

This initial two-year visa can then be followed by a five-year visa, provided the passport has sufficient validity remaining. This extended validity allows travellers to move freely within the Schengen area for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Currently, the enduring problem of extended wait times and appointment delays for Schengen visas continues to vex many Indian travellers, leading to significant frustration. Travellers who begin their visa application process as early as March encounter difficulties securing visa appointment slots, with wait times extending from two to three months and even six months in a few cases. This delay is exasperating for them, as it affects their travel plans. Even with all the necessary documents, travellers are struggling to secure a visa appointment.

While these Schengen visas grant freedom of travel across the Schengen area, they do not permit employment. Therefore, holders must abide by the rules and regulations governing their stay in the Schengen area. As the European Commission implements this new regime, Indian nationals with established travel histories will find it easier to obtain long-term multi-entry visas, making travel to Europe more accessible and convenient.

The Schengen area, comprising 29 European countries, including 25 EU states, offers a unique travel experience. The following countries are part of the Schengen area: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Travellers mainly complain of longer processing times. So, will that change? There is no standard processing time as it varies from country to country. France and Spain have been processing visas within four days, and then there’s Croatia, which takes 60 days.

Processing time will not change as of now, it will take time for the visa rules to be enforced, said an industry source, while highlighting that the visa would be especially useful for corporate travellers.

During the holiday season, Indian travellers typically face inordinate delays in securing visa appointments to countries under the Schengen region, sometimes lasting up to two to three months. This became particularly worse during the pandemic when the visa appointment times were extended up to several months.

Even as Schengen visas — along with the US visas — are the most sought-after among Indian travellers, while the US offers a 10-year visa to Indians seeking B1/B2 category (visit and tourism visas), the Schengen countries typically offer travel date-specific visas.

While these changes that have come into effect are perceived as “favourable” by the industry, many have noted that they may not yield immediate benefits for those eagerly anticipating European travel. However, this decision comes in the context of strengthened relations under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, which seeks comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the EU and India, with the facilitation of people-to-people contacts being a key aspect due to the importance of India as a partner for the EU.

The decision also reflects a realization of the strong economic benefits derived through the spending power of Indian tourists.

Describing the new visa regime as another milestone towards enhancing people-to-people contact between the two sides, European Union’s ambassador to India Herve Delphin was quoted as saying: “Travel to Europe made easy.”

Previously, Indian travellers had different visa types available, tailored to short or long stays, depending on their travel purpose. One significant change is the centralisation of visa processing, implemented by countries such as Germany. This shift allows for more flexible processing of short-term visa applications across various Visa Application Centres operated by VFS Global in India, regardless of the applicant’s residence. Earlier, applicants had to book appointments and submit applications based on their local jurisdiction, which could limit their options and convenience. However, this relaxation does not extend to applications for national visas, such as for students, employment, or family reunion visas.

Moreover, the EU is progressing towards the digitalisation of the Schengen visa application process. This includes online applications and digital visas, streamlining the process and enhancing security. The full implementation of these digital measures is anticipated to improve both the efficiency and security of the visa process.

As of 2024, the Schengen visa costs approximately Rs 7,200 for adults and Rs 3,600 for minors. There is a proposal to increase the basic fee to Rs 8,000 for adults and Rs 4,000 for minors, reflecting an adjustment for inflation. This proposed change is pending approval and would be effective shortly after endorsement. Children under six years of age remain exempt from the visa fee.

An additional fee may apply if the applicant uses visa service centres, which collect applications on behalf of consulates in some cases.

The Schengen visa fee is non-refundable, regardless of the application outcome. Travellers should consider these costs when planning their visa applications.

The processing time for a Schengen visa varies, influenced by factors such as the applicant’s nationality, the consulate’s workload, and the time of year. Typically, it takes about 15 calendar days for Indian passport holders. However, during peak travel periods or if further investigation is needed, processing can extend to 30-60 days. With recent relaxations in visa rules, there may be a reduction in processing times, potentially speeding up visa acquisition for Indian travellers. Applicants can submit their visa applications up to six months before their intended travel date.

However, with visa-on-arrival options and direct air connectivity, countries in Southeast Asia have emerged as attractive alternatives for travellers seeking hassle-free summer holidays. Besides the delay, the rejection ratio of Schengen visas is also high.

The failure to streamline the visa application process for Schengen countries and address the backlog will divert a significant portion of potential visitors and dampen the appeal of European destinations during peak travel seasons.

While this initiative may benefit seasoned travellers, it does little to address the immediate concerns of those planning spontaneous trips or seeking relief from visa appointment delays.

Views expressed are personal