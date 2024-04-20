Deliver a ‘440-volt shock’ to BJP’s ambitious 400-plus seat target: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that BJP is going to witness a “shocker” on the day of the election result.



Addressing a public rally in Raiganj Lok Sabha seat, the TMC national general secretary urged people to vote for the ruling party in the state, which, he claimed, lost out to the BJP in the 2019 polls in this north Bengal constituency due to “CPI(M) and Congress cutting into its votes”.

“Prime Minister Modi says ‘abki baar, 400 paar’. But I say give a 440-volt shock to the BJP so that jolts are felt in Delhi and it does not return to power this time. The BJP always does divisive politics and it should be given a befitting reply by the people,” Abhishek said.

A day after Trinamool Congress ‘Bijoy Michil’ in North Bengal, Banerjee expressed confidence in his party’s landslide in Bengal. He said: “BJP should prepare for the 440V political jhatka on June 4”.

Giving a fiery retort to BJP’s dream of “Is bar 400 Paar”, Banerjee during an election rally in North Dinajpur’s Raiganj said: “BJP should be ready to face a shock as Bengal’s mothers, sisters and brothers have conducted a surgical strike against the Bangla Birodhi BJP Jomidars in their homes during the first phase of polls yesterday. On April 26, the people of Raiganj have a chance to do the same.”

He further pointed out that organisational strength, aggressive campaigning, an avalanche of support from women voters, and the right political messaging in North Bengal are likely to deliver Trinamool Congress the 3 crowned seats that went to polls in phase I on Friday. The seats were Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

Buoyed by people’s support, Trinamool Congress workers and supporters led a massive Bijoy Michil in the respective constituencies on Friday evening underscoring the BJP’s slipping grounds in various parts of Bengal.

Banerjee during Saturday’s rally in Raiganj witnessed a huge gathering. Tapping into the pulse of people, Abhishek Banerjee said that the massive outpour of support for Trinamool Congress in various parts of the state indicates that the people, especially the women voters, have decided to bid the BJP farewell this time.

“The ones who follow the divide-and-rule policy and mislead the people through violence should be taught a lesson. The Prime Minister talks about getting 400 seats but instead, they will get a political shock of 440 volts on June 4,” Banerjee added.