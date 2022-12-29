Change Of Guard At Darjeeling Municipality, BGPM Set To Take Control

The Chairman of the Darjeeling Municipality owing allegiance to the Hamro Party (HP) was removed from office by a majority in a floor test on Wednesday.



Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatatrik Morcha (BGPM) is all set to elect a new Chairman and constitute the board after the declaration of vacancy.

Hamro Party and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha councillors stayed away from the meeting.

On December 21, 3 BGPM councillors submitted a requisition prayer for a floor test. On December 23, Ritesh Portel, Chairman of the Darjeeling Municipality filed a writ petition appealing for a stay on the floor test.

The High Court had rejected the writ. Following this, a special meeting was convened on Wednesday to conduct a floor test.

"16 councillors were present in the special meeting today and a resolution was adopted by them whereby the Chairman was removed. The new board will be constituted after the declaration of vacancy. As per the West Bengal Municipal Act, the vice-chairperson has to convene a special meeting within 7 days for the declaration of vacancy. If not, the Executive Officer (EO) has to inform the District Magistrate or 3 councillors can call another special meeting for the selection of Chairman," stated Tapas Kumar Hazra, Executive Officer, Darjeeling Municipality.

The 16 councillors present in Wednesday's meeting include 14 from the BGPM and 2 from the TMC while 12 HP and 3 GJM councillors stayed away.

HP in March had won 18 seats; BGPM 9 seats; TMC 2 and GJM 3 in the Darjeeling Municipality. Later Amar Lama of the BGPM resigned from councillorship.

Recently 6 councillors defected from HP to BGPM with the HP-GJM alliance now having 15 seats and BGPM-TMC combined 16.

"We have to shoulder a great responsibility now. We will indulge in realistic politics and work for the unity and betterment of Darjeeling. Deepen Thakuri will be the new Chairman from the BGPM party," announced Anit Thapa, president, BGPM.

Thakuri, the councillor of Ward 2 had recently crossed over to the BGPM from Hamro Party.

Ajoy Edwards, President, HP said: "Our councillors did not take part in the proceedings as we believe that the entire matter is illegal. We will seek further legal recourse and appeal at the division bench and if necessary move the

apex court."