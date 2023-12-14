AIIMS: Mandaviya inaugurates state-of-the-art facilities

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a range of state-of-the-art facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences

(AIIMS), New Delhi. The dedication included the mother and child block, surgical block, National Centre for Geriatrics, New Paid Ward in the Main hospital, Center for Advanced Research in Hospital Infection Control, Forensic DNA Laboratory (JPN Apex Trauma Centre), Centre for Medical Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CMIE), and a private ward wing at NCI Jhajjar. The ceremony witnessed the presence of SP Singh Baghel, MoS for Health & Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS for Health & Family Welfare & Tribal Affairs, Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Health, and Dr M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, Delhi.

Th ese cutting-edge facilities mark a significant advancement in healthcare infrastructure and services at AIIMS New Delhi. Th e event underscores the institution’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical research, education, and patient care on both national and international platforms. The upgraded infrastructure features advanced medical equipment and facilities aligned with the latest break throughs in medical science. These enhancements are poised to elevate patient outcomes and streamline the healthcare delivery system for greater efficiency

