Accused informed his wife about killing his live-in partner on Mon

In the recent development in the Nikki Yadav murder case in Delhi, the father of the deceased, Sunil Yadav claimed that he went out in search of her while she could not be contacted for two days. While talking to Millennium Post, Yadav said that one of his friends is posted in Delhi Police’s Crime Branch who advised him to put Nikki’s phone number under surveillance.

Cops tracked her last location at the Kashmiri Gate area. They also enquired Sunil about his daughter’s friends and association and came to know about her friendship with Sahil. Cops also tracked Sahil’s number and found it at the same location. Then Nikki’s father filed an official complaint against Sahil and the investigation was taken up by the city police officials.

23-year-old Nikki Yadav was strangled by her 24-year-old boyfriend with a charging cable and stuffed in a fridge. The body was found on Tuesday inside a fridge at a restaurant owned by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot’s family. Sahil was arrested after he led the police to the body.

During the interrogation, police got to know that not far from the house, the couple fought inside a car for around three hours over Sahil marrying another woman. Nikki never knew that her live-in partner was engaged to another woman. She found out a day before his wedding, police sources said. Sources also claimed she had booked tickets to Goa and Sahil’s ticket was not confirmed. Hence, they were planning to leave for Uttarakhand. The murder case surfaced on Valentine’s Day and created a massive outrage across the city. Police sources also claimed that Sahil kept driving with Nikki’s body next to him, for nearly 40 km within Delhi. Sahil married another woman from Bahadurgarh the same day.

Meanwhile, Nikki’s father told that he reached the house of Sahil and after pressurising, relatives assured him to cooperate in this matter. Hence, he did not file any complaint.

Nikki Yadav’s family resides at Kheri Khummar village in the outskirts of the national capital. He also claimed that as there is often network problems in the village, and they usually did not talk to their daughter. When there was no communication even on the third day, he started searching for her. After tireless efforts, Sunil Yadav reached Sahil’s house. Moreover, Nikki’s family did not have any clue till police informed them about her murder on Tuesday, Sunil Yadav informed. During the interrogation, Sahil also informed police that he informed his wife that he had killed the girl on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday sent a man accused of killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body into a fridge in southwest Delhi to five-day police custody for interrogation.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted the crime branch of Delhi police his custody for five days to interrogate him and ascertain the exact scene of the murder and the route he took after committing the alleged crime. The court passed the order on an application moved by police.