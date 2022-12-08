'Zwigato' To Premiere At 27th International Film Festival Of Kerala

Mumbai: "Zwigato", directed by Nandita Das, will receive its India premiere at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the makers said on Thursday.

The Bhubaneswar-set film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will open the gala's 'Kaleidoscope' section. It will have screenings on December 10 and December 13.

'Applause Entertainment', the content studio behind "Zwigato", took to 'Twitter' to share the announcement.

"An exciting delivery is on its way! After soaring high at Toronto and Busan, we are thrilled to share that our film 'Zwigato' helmed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, is all set to premiere in India at the International Film Festival of Kerala," the banner said in the tweet.

"Selected as the opening film in the festival's 'Kaleidoscope' section, the film will be screened on the 10th and 13th of December," it further said.

Also produced by Nandita Das Initiatives, the movie features Sharma as a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. Goswami stars as his wife, a homemaker, who, to support his income, starts to work for the very first time.

"Zwigato" had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October.

The upcoming edition of the IFFK will showcase 184 movies from around 70 countries across 15 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram. The film extravaganza will be held from December 9 to December 16.