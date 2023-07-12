‘Zwigato’ gets a spot at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences library

Comedian Kapil Sharma surprised everyone and proved his mettle in acting with his previous film, ‘Zwigato’. After receiving heaps of praise from the audience and critics alike, ‘Zwigato’ has earned a spot in the permanent core collection of the ‘Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’.

‘Zwigato’ is directed by Nandita Das, who has co-written the film with Samir Patil. Though the film wasn’t a hit at the box office, it received praise for the actor’s impactful performance and its unique storyline. Despite receiving positive reviews, ‘Zwigato’ has still not been released on OTT. Nandita mentioned the same in her latest ‘Instagram’ post and thanked the Academy.

She wrote, “I was most surprised and delighted to receive an email from the ‘Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ (The Oscars) about wanting the script of ‘Zwigato’ for their ‘Permanent Core Collection’. It’s a happy reminder that the film is relevant and glad we made it. I believe only when stories are authentic and rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures and borders and become part of world cinema. I am glad that it will be available in the library for students, filmmakers and writers. The overwhelming response that we have got for ‘Zwigato’ from both audiences and critics has opened unexpected doors such as this. Hope OTT platforms are reading this! I think it’s time to allow the audience to see ‘Zwigato’. Thank you, ‘Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ for this honour!”

Kapil also took to ‘Instagram’ to thank the Academy. He wrote, “Thank you Academy for this honour.”

‘Zwigato’ debuted at the Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration in 2022. It was theatrically released on March 17, 2023.