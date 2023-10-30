Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif said that she underwent an intense two months of training for her upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’, adding that it was the toughest in her career so far. She has pulled off stunts and hand-to-hand action set pieces.

“ ‘Tiger 3’ shows that there is nothing that a woman can’t do when it comes to saving her family, a nation or humanity. A character like Zoya is important and necessary to tell people that girls can be nurturers as well as fierce protectors. Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career!”

She added, “I love how she can match anyone with her grit and courage. She doesn’t back down from a fight and she can be as good if not better than a man when it comes to doing action. Zoya’s style of action is also unique and she can pull off some very complicated action sequences with ease like the one you see a sneak peek of in the trailer. Zoya is pitted against an army of enemies and she fights all by herself.”

Katrina loves the fact that Zoya’s character is fiercer with every film. “I love action as a genre and playing a spy is a dream come true. I knew that this was going to be a part of my legacy, so I always gave my 200 percent for this franchise. Every ‘Tiger’ film has taken Zoya a notch above and she has fought harder and it has been bloodier. That’s the USP of the character, which I love.”

“For ‘Tiger 3’, my action prep was at least for about two months. We wanted Zoya to look agile and have more speed and greater strength. I really had to go through the grind and it was definitely the toughest training of my career so far. When you see the kind of action that Zoya has done, you will realise that such sequences may not have been attempted by a woman before. Executed by some of the best action teams in the world, I’m super excited for audiences to see these sequences on the big screen,” she concluded.