Zoya Akhtar takes audience into a simpler world in 'The Archies' trailer

Mumbai: ‘Netflix India’ on Thursday released the much-anticipated trailer of the Zoya Akhtar-directed "The Archies", the live-action musical based on the characters of the popular American comics of the same name.

The film's trailer transports the audience to the whimsical world of the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, India, according to the makers.

The 2 minute 49-second-long trailer introduces seven characters - Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) - from the beloved ‘Archie comics’.

Having spent a lot of her childhood reading ‘Archie Comics’, Akhtar said she was thrilled to introduce Riverdale to a new generation.

"The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. ‘Archie Comics’, ‘Netflix’, ‘Tiger Baby’ and ‘Graphic India’ were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was. It’s clean young adult content and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It’s also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"The Archies", the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic, is written by Reema Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha Devitre.

Calling the film's setting "fable like", Shah Rukh wished the team ahead of its release on ‘Netflix’.

"A contemporary subject with timeless characters ‘The Archies’… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film, maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!" he said in a post on ‘X’.

The trailer, which includes original songs "Sunoh" and "Va Va Voom", ends with a message: "You are never too young to change the world."

"The ‘Archie Comics’, with their timeless charm and universal theme of friendship, was a loved IP to adapt to the Indian cultural tapestry. We set out with the ambition to make a live action film with an Indian twist and Zoya and Reema were the perfect choice to bring the story to life. They are incredible storytellers and have made a film full of colour and heart, fantastic characters and toe-tapping songs. ‘The Archies’ is truly a family entertainer with a touch of delicious nostalgia," added Monika Shergill, Vice president for Content at ‘Netflix’.

Produced by ‘Tiger Baby’, ‘Graphic India’ and ‘Archie Comics’, the film will start streaming on ‘Netflix’ from December 7.