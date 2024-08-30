Zoya Akhtar reveals what she could have done differently in ‘The Archies’

The latest edition of ‘Expresso’ saw the amazing father-daughter duo Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar discuss poetry, screenwriting and filmmaking. While Javed brought his experience into the discussion, Zoya also shared her insights. Towards the end of the conversation, the father-daughter duo was made to play a rapid-fire round. During Zoya’s round, the filmmaker-writer was asked many things including what she would have done differently in ‘The Archies’.

When asked what she thinks she could have done differently in ‘The Archies’, Zoya said, “I think there are certain things with the screenplay, I could have done differently. And certain things with the marketing.” When asked what she could have done with the screenplay, Zoya laughed and said, “No, I don’t want to say this.”

Zoya Akhtar is known for making films like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (2011), ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015), ‘Gully Boy’ (2019) and segments in ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Ghost Stories’.