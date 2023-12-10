Zoya Akhtar reacts to nepotism debates around ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial teen musical comedy ‘The Archies’ had its direct-to-digital release on December 7. The film marked the debut of three star kids: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. It also featured fresh faces Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. Ever since the announcement of ‘The Archies’ there have been nepotism debates.

In a recent conversation with ‘The Juggernaut’, Zoya shared her opinion of the nepotism debate. She stated that the debate is often about privilege, access and social capital. She said that she completely understands the anger one might have when some people get access easily. However, it is only ‘banal’ when one turns around and says Suhana Khan shouldn’t be in her film.

She also stated that her dad is someone who made it by himself. However, she was born and bred in the industry and she has every right to follow her dream. She also added that she does know the people from her dad’s network, but for that, she cannot disown her dad.

“As part of his network and what he made, I know those people. What am I going to do, disown my dad because I want to be a filmmaker?” she asked. She also emphasised that even if every kid born into the film industry decides to not work in movies, it is still not going to change other people’s lives.

The ‘Gully Boy’ director also emphasised that according to her, nepotism happens when she takes the public’s money or someone else’s for the favour of her family. “Nepotism cannot be when I take my own money! Who are you to tell me what to do with my money? It’s my money!” she stated.