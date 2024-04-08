Zoya Akhtar made Karan Johar aware of the concept of stalking

In 2023, Karan Johar returned to the big screens as director after his seven-year-long hiatus with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, it also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The film saw phenomenal success at the box office only to win Karan Johar a lot of praise. Recently while talking to a leading media house, Karan revealed that the gender politics in his latest film stem from his ‘personal politics’, he even shared how it was Zoya Akhtar who made him aware of the concept of stalking.

Karan shared that ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ came very easily to him because of his personal politics that have evolved over the years. Karan Johar even admitted that his film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ had ‘flawed’ gender politics.