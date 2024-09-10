Zoe Saldana wants to direct an action film

Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana is having a terrific run at the movies with her films having earned 15 billion dollars. However, she shared that she wants to make her foray into direction. The actress said that the genre of action films feels the most appealing to her as a director, reported ‘Variety’.

She said, “I’ve never seen a woman direct James Bond. I like ‘The Equalizer’. I watch crime shows and so, maybe in the future. I’ve always been drawn to heist themes. ‘Heat’ is a film that I need to watch at least once a year and analyse and the way that Michael Mann just pairs it all together, the way that everybody performed it. So, I would love to start with an action-heist sort of thing.”

She further mentioned that she never boxes herself in. She said, “I can do anything. Just like Ang Lee did ‘Sense and Sensibility’, correct? I can also do a Jane Austen one day. You never know.”

Her film ‘Emilia Perez’ has entered the Toronto Film Festival with loads of awards-season buzz after conquering Cannes, where Saldana shared the best actress award with her co-stars Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon and Adriana Paz.