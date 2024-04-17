Looks like nobody is really sure about when ‘Euphoria’ will return with its season three. Forget ardent fans, even Hollywood star Zendaya claimed that she, too, is unaware of when the third season will begin production.

Although the ‘Euphoria’ star is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she said that she is ‘not in charge’ of whether or not the third season will really happen, reported ‘Variety’.

But of course, Zendaya wants to play Rue again. “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me,” Zendaya told ‘Variety’ at the ‘Challengers’ premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (Pacific Standard Time).

As per ‘Variety’, HBO announced the postponement of ‘Euphoria’ season three on March 25, saying that the network and creator Sam Levinson ‘remain committed to making an exceptional third season’. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” an HBO spokesperson said.

Three days later, Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s younger sister, Gia, was the first cast member to speak publicly about the postponement. She expressed optimism that season three would eventually happen. “I would hope the viewers and the audience will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it,” Reid said.

The delay was due, in part, to creative differences. Levinson first proposed a five-year time jump which would feature Rue becoming a private detective. Zendaya proposed that Rue, now sober, become a pregnancy surrogate.