Zendaya says 'Euphoria' season 3 will have time jump

Los Angeles: Actor Zendaya teased that the upcoming season of her much-awaited drama series "Euphoria" will have a time jump.

The actor will reprise the role of Rue Bennett in the HBO show in its third instalment.

"Euphoria", loosely based on creator Sam Levinson's own experiences with drug addiction as a young adult, follows the life of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they deal with love, sex, loss and addiction.

Zendaya, also serves as an executive producer on the series, said that even she doesn't have a clear idea about what is happening with the new chapter.

"I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too,” she said on Entertainment Weekly's ‘The Awards’ podcast.

"Euphoria" season three will commence production in January after a string of delays, largely as a result of the dual Hollywood strikes in 2023.

Zendaya recently appeared in Luca Guadagnino's romantic sports drama film "Challengers".