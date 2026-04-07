Zendaya says ‘Euphoria’ could end with season three

New York: Zendaya hinted that the upcoming third season of the HBO drama series ‘Euphoria’ could be its last, describing the show as one that ‘cracked my heart open’.

Appearing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ ahead of the season three premiere, Zendaya said she believed the new season would bring closure to the series.

“That closure is coming,” she told host Drew Barrymore, adding that her character Rue ‘taught me so much about life... about empathy and about redemption’.

“I owe so much to that show,” Zendaya said.

The eight-episode third season premieres on Sunday on HBO and Max after a four-year gap.

Creator Sam Levinson used the hiatus to reimagine the show's setting, moving the ensemble cast out of high school and into young adulthood, with the story picking up five years later.

Zendaya’s Rue is now reportedly on the run from drug lords in Mexico.

The returning cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Nika King and Colman Domingo. New additions this season are Sharon Stone, Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Eli Roth, singer Rosalia, NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Sam Trammell and Asante Blackk.

The new season will also mark the first episodes since the death of Angus Cloud, who played fan-favourite character Fezco and passed away in July 2023.