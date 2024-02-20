Zendaya opens up about working with Denis Villeneuve

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet most recently talked about working with award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve for ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Reflecting on this collaboration with Denis again after ‘Dune’, Timothee expressed, “For an actor, at least for me, your relationship with your director is incredibly important. And Denis is amazing - such an amazing leader, partner and friend.”

‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya added that Denis was so open and collaborative.

“In some big films like this, the nuance and the subtleties get lost, but Denis never lost sight of those things. He was also always open to having conversations with the actors and the heads of departments if there was something that they wanted to creatively bring to the table and discuss. He was so open and collaborative,” she said.

Zendaya further said, “The spirit of collaboration on something with this kind of massive scale is what lends itself to being a film with real heart and human emotion. He was so down to work with his collaborators, which felt really nice.”