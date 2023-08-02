Zendaya leads ‘Euphoria’ cast as they pay tribute to Angus Cloud

The news of Angus Cloud’s passing, known for his role as Fezco in the HBO drama ‘Euphoria’, left the entertainment industry and fans in shock. The actor’s death was confirmed on July 31 and since then, his co-stars have shared heartfelt tributes in his memory.

Zendaya, who leads ‘Euphoria’ as Rue Bennett, took to ‘Instagram’ to share a black-and-white photo of Angus, alongside a touching caption: “Words aren’t enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, see his warm kind eyes and bright smile or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it). I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love, ‘They could light up any room they entered’, but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

Sydney Sweeney, who played Cassie Howard, shared a carousel post of images with Angus and described him as an open soul with the kindest heart, filling every room with laughter: “Angus, you were an open soul with the kindest heart and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Storm Reid, who portrayed Gia Bennett, shared a pic of Angus and wrote, “Wish I could hear you say, ‘Fammmmmmmmm’ or ‘How’s momz’ one more time. I’ve always respected your kindness, tomfoolery and ability to take up space. Wish we could’ve shared the screen together. Never going to forget about you, dawg. You are so loved.”

Colman Domingo, who played Ali Muhammed, remembered Angus as real, original and sweet.