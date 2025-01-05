MillenniumPost
Home > Entertainment > Zendaya is still learning about herself off-screen
Entertainment

Zendaya is still learning about herself off-screen

BY Agencies5 Jan 2025 9:56 PM IST
Zendaya is still learning about herself off-screen
X

Hollywood actress and singer Zendaya, who first found fame as a child, said she’s still learning about herself off-screen.

Zendaya, who is in a relationship with her ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Tom Holland, told ‘W’ magazine: “It’s a thing that I’m figuring out. What other than work brings me joy?” The 28-year-old Hollywood star has tried her hand at various activities over recent years, including pottery and baking.

However, the ‘Euphoria’ star feels she’s still on a journey of self-discovery, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’. “For me, it’s been about trying new things - as stupid as it sounds - like pottery or anything with your hands. I can make a good scone now, you know? It’s just trying to discover what my life is outside of the presentation of who I am.”

Last year, the actress claimed that exercise helps her to feel ‘less anxious’. She doesn’t have a strict workout routine, but Zendaya feels that exercising can be really beneficial for her mental health.

She told ‘Vogue’: “It’s a joke amongst my friends and family, but I don’t have a workout practice, per se. I’m not the best at keeping up with it.”

Zendaya recognises the value of staying healthy and active: “I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way. But when I’m not working, I tend to isolate myself. My therapist, family and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out’ and I never want to - but when I make myself do it, I realise it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious. I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself. I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all.”

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X