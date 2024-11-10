Zendaya and Anne Hathaway join Christopher Nolan's next movie

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zendaya and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway are the latest additions to the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming feature film.

The untitled project marks Nolan's next offering following the success of the multiple award-winning "Oppenheimer", which also earned him his first Best Director Academy Award.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not contemporary. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

In the movie, Zendaya will join Tom Holland, her partner and co-star from three "Spider-Man" movies, as well as Matt Damon, who appeared in Nolan's 2014 film "Interstellar" and "Oppenheimer" (2023).

Hathaway will reunite with Nolan after working with the filmmaker on "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012) and "Interstellar".

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by ‘Universal Pictures’.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their ‘Syncopy’ banner.

‘Universal Pictures’ has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.