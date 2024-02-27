Zendaya, Al Pacino to be the presenters for Oscars 2024

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars) recently announced the first slate of presenters for its 96th edition.

“Meet your first slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars,” read the ‘Instagram’ post accompanying the list. The upcoming Oscars ceremony boasts a star-studded lineup of presenters. Last year’s big acting winners are all coming back to present at the show (a tradition), including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The academy also announced that ‘Scarface’ co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino are set to hand out awards as well (no word on whether it’s together or not).

Other celebrities set to grace the Dolby stage include Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Lange, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell and Luptia Nyong’o. More names will be revealed as show day gets closer. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year’s ceremony, will emcee for the fourth time. That ties him with fellow four-timers Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon and leaves Kimmel trailing only Johnny Carson (five), Billy Crystal (nine) and Bob Hope (11) among repeat Oscar hosts. “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Jimmy.

This year’s nominations are dominated by Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, earning an impressive 13 nods. Following closely are Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ with 10. The ‘Best Picture’ category is rounded out by ‘American Fiction’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Barbie’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Past Lives’ and ‘The Zone of Interest’.

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, taking place at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.