Zeenat Aman felt butterflies during her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who recently made her ‘Instagram’ debut, often shares interesting anecdotes from her personal and professional life. The actor recently made a comeback on the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai after decades. Before she ventured into films, Zeenat was a model and had also won Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International pageants.

Taking to her ‘Instagram’ handle, the 71-year-old actor posted a BTS picture with a heartwarming caption. She wrote, “Captured behind the scenes, before this morning’s ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless. I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach.”

The actor continued, “A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models.”