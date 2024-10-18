Zayn Malik shares an emotional note on Liam Payne’s death

The 31-year-old singer and former ‘One Direction’ member Liam Payne died after falling off the balcony from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires. While the news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves around the world, his former bandmates also have gotten emotional over this unfortunate accident. One of his good friends and former bandmate, singer Zayn Malik expressed his grief in a long note on ‘X’. Zayn shared how Liam has supported him in some tough times and this news has left him ‘beyond devastated’.

Zayn wrote, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you. Hoping you can hear me - I can’t help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. Even though you were younger than me, you were always more sensible than me. You were headstrong, opinionated and gave no fucks about telling people when they were wrong.”

“Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next. I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly,” the note further read.

Malik concluded, “I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever. There are no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you, bro!”