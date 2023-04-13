Zayed Khan gets candid about nepotism debate in Bollywood

Zayed Khan recalled getting a big launch in Hindi films and gave his two cents on the ongoing debate around nepotism in the film industry.

In an interview with a famed entertainment news agency, Zayed recalled visiting his father’s sets as a child. “I knew back then that I was going to be the biggest actor ever. Why? That’s a very good question. But you see, I was born in the middle of the film industry. We would be constantly surrounded by the pandemonium that a set usually has.”

Zayed said that he prepared for two years to become an actor. After studying film in London, he devoted himself to acting training, dance classes and learning action. But he admitted that he didn’t have to audition for his first role and said that he was spotted by a producer while visiting Vikram Bhatt. After the producer proposed that he star in their film, Zayed was ‘confused’ and asked for a day to think it over. He consulted his father, who told him that he should be sure before making such a big decision. “Not only did I get the film, but if you check the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’, I was the highest-paid newcomer ever,” he said.

Zayed admitted that being related to Sanjay Khan gave him access to people in the film industry. “Of course, access is very easy when you’re in the industry. Like it should be. Are you telling me that tomorrow, when a lawyer, a doctor or a businessman sits with his son and says, ‘Beta, kya karna chahte ho?’ and he says, ‘Papa mujhe DJ banna hai’, then he’ll get a slap. It’s about the legacy and it’s not pushed upon you. Some people are born into film families, but they’re introverts. They don’t like the attention, but if you like the attention and if you’ve got the skills, then it becomes my God-given duty to give you an opportunity. But that is just access. Now there is an audience that will determine whether they like you or not.”