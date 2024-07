Zareen Khan wants to work with Guneet Monga

Zareen Khan recently shared her wish list of filmmakers and expressed her desire to work with award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga, as her body of work reflects artistic creativity and a strong social conscience.

When asked if she had a specific filmmaker in mind, the Bollywood actor was quick to name Guneet Monga.

The ‘Veer’ famed star praised the Oscar-winning producer, saying, “Guneet’s passion for storytelling is truly inspiring. Her ability to bring diverse and compelling stories to life is unmatched.”

Zareen called Monga a ‘leading figure in the world of filmmaking’.

“Be it ‘Kathal’, ‘Pagglait’ or ‘Masaan’, the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ or the latest release ‘Kill’, her body of work reflects artistic creativity with a strong social conscience, making her a leading figure in the world of filmmaking,” she added.

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 in the epic action film ‘Veer’ starring Salman Khan. She then appeared in the item number ‘Character Dheela’ in the film ‘Ready’ in 2011.

The 37-year-old actor has worked in several Hindi films, such as ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Hate Story 3’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Aksar 2’ and ‘1921’.

She was last seen in the film ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’, directed by Harish Vyas, which explores the friendship between a gay man and a lesbian woman on a road trip.