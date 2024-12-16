Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Ustad Zakir Hussain, widely celebrated as one of the greatest musicians in history, has passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in the world of music. The tabla virtuoso succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as confirmed by his family through Jon Bleicher of ‘Prospect PR’. His passing has prompted an overwhelming outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, artists and fellow musicians worldwide. Among those honouring his memory is the legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, a close friend and longtime collaborator. Sharing nostalgic photos of their last performances together, Khan wrote, “Words fail me at this point. I am completely heartbroken and devastated to hear about Zakir bhai. Ustad Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians the world saw.”

Recalling the concert days with tabla virtuoso, the sarod maestro mentioned how some of his concerts with Hussain happened in 1974 onwards, when Ustad Alla Rakha was alive. “He was one of the most gifted tabla players the world has ever seen. What he has done for tabla and for Indian classical music globally is truly phenomenal. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians ever who visited the planet and shone the brightest. His charisma along with his musical genius was unparalleled,” he wrote.

The sitar giant also mentioned how Hussain was extremely helpful to his fellow musicians and friends. “His respect towards senior musicians was extraordinary. He was ready to help at any given time and whenever required, to the extent of helping carry their instruments if needed. He was indeed a complete musician, full of humility and grace,” wrote Khan.

For filmmaker-actor Nandita Das, his passing away is deeply personal. Hussain composed the background score for her directorial ‘Manto’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. Sharing pictures with the tabla legend, she wrote, “I’ve been looking through photos from 2017-18 and memories of working with him on the background score of ‘Manto’ came alive. One phone call and he said yes to the film. We worked in LA, on ‘Zoom’, in Mumbai. We argued, laughed and talked. I had the privilege of watching, observing and learning from him. I had some unfinished conversations that I was hoping to continue with him someday.”

AR Rahman mentioned how Hussain was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. “His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss.”