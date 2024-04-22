Zack Snyder 'excited' about future of DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran

Los Angeles: Director Zack Snyder, known for films such as "Man of Steel" and "Justice League" in the ‘DC Extended Universe’, said that he is looking forward to how the comic book film franchise shapes up under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership.

Snyder has moved on from his DC work following "Zack Snyder's Justice League", which hit the screens in 2021. He also directed "Man of Steel" follow-up "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".

Gunn, director of films such as DC's "The Suicide Squad" and Marvel Studios’ "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies and producer Safran were announced as the co-heads of ‘DC Studios’ to take forward the newly minted ‘DC Universe’ (DCU).

While promoting his new film "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver", Snyder weighed in on the future of the DCU.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in. Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like,” Snyder told CBR website, referring to Gunn's directorial effort "Superman" which will hit the screens on July 11, 2025.

A fan asked Gunn if he had read about Snyder’s remarks about the DCU and he replied on ‘Threads’, “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process.”

Interestingly, Gunn and Snyder go way back as the former wrote the latter's 2004 directorial debut "Dawn of the Dead".