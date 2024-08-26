‘Yudhra’ to be released on September 20

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming action thriller ‘Yudhra’ has already been making headlines and now the excitement has reached new heights with the release of striking new posters featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The newly unveiled posters have left fans excited and eager to see what the film has in store.

The solo poster showcases Siddhant in an intense, never seen before first action film, covered in blood, exuding raw energy and determination. His fierce expression hints at the high-octane action that ‘Yudhra’ promises. The second poster adds to the intrigue, featuring the fresh pairing of Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan, both looking intense and ready for action. The chemistry between the two is palpable, leaving audiences craving more.

Being the next directorial by Ravi Udyawar after ‘Mom’, ‘Yudhra’ marks a significant milestone in Siddhant’s career as he takes on a role like never before. The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. This dedication is evident in the posters, where Siddhant’s transformation into a formidable action hero is on full display. The film marks Malavika’s foray into Hindi cinema.

Fans can expect to see Siddhant in his most stylish and dynamic avatar, with his portrayal in ‘Yudhra’ poised to leave a lasting impact. The film is set to showcase a side of Siddhant that audiences have never seen before, further cementing his place as a versatile and compelling actor.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of ‘Excel Entertainment’, ‘Yudhra’ introduces Malavika Mohanan, whose presence in the film is already making waves. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is scheduled to be released on September 20, 2024.