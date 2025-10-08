YRF to shoot 3 films in UK from 2026: PM Keir Starmer

‘Yash Raj Films’ has confirmed plans to bring their major productions to locations across the UK from early 2026, creating over 3,000 jobs and boosting the economy by millions of pounds, UK PM Keir Starmer announced in Mumbai on Wednesday. “Bollywood is back in Britain and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking,” said Starmer, who took a tour of ‘Yash Raj Films Studio’. In fact, National Award-winning actress Rani Mukerji accompanied him during his tour.

Yash Raj Films Studio completes 20 years of operations in India on October 12. The UK PM visited the studio alongside a delegation of some of Britain’s biggest names in film, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios. The UK PM is on a two-day trade mission to strengthen ties with India. The UK film industry contributes £12 billion a year to the economy and supports 90,000 jobs across every region of the country. It is a sought-after destination for international filmmakers thanks to its world-leading studio infrastructure and iconic backdrops. India is the largest producer of films in the world and Yash Raj’s commitment follows an eight-year hiatus from filming in the UK, showcasing the impact the UK-India trade deal is already having.

“The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country. It is truly special to reignite YRF and the UK’s filming ties on the 30th anniversary of DDLJ, a film that is synonymous with the UK-India relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled ‘Come Fall in Love’ (CFIL) in the UK too,” said Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Supporting this further will be an MoU between the British Film Institute and the National Film Development Commission of India, which will reinvigorate co-production and enable filmmakers from both countries to share resources and talent.