YRF to celebrate 25 years of cinematic legacy of Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR

It’s all about the numbers at YRF now. As Mohit Suri’s romantic saga ‘Saiyaara’ continues to break records at the box office, becoming the first Indian film in 2025 to enter the Rs 100-crore club in four days with debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneek Padda, YRF also has another reason to cheer. Number 25 has a huge significance in YRF’s next release, ‘War 2’. Aditya Chopra has managed a casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest icons of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and NTR in YRF’s much-awaited spy universe’s ‘War 2’, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is sheer coincidence that both Hrithik and NTR are marking 25 years of their cinematic journey this year and YRF wants to celebrate this moment by choosing July 25 to unveil the trailer of the action film.

Taking to social media, YRF wrote, “In 2025, two icons of Indian cinema complete 25 years of their glorious cinematic journey. To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment, YRF marks July 25 as the trailer launch date of ‘War 2’!! Here’s to the most epic clash of the TITANS!! Mark your calendars.”

‘War 2’ also starring Kiara Advani is set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14 worldwide.