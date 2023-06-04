‘Your love gives us most happiness’

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday expressed gratitude towards fans for wishing him and wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on their 50th wedding anniversary.

The veteran actor married his frequent co-star then Jaya Bhaduri on June 3, 1973. They share two children - author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

A day after their 50th wedding anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan thanked well-wishers for their love in a brief note shared on his personal blog.

"My deepest gratitude for all who have wished Jaya and me for our 50th anniversary. Your love and care are what gives us the most happiness," the 80-year-old wrote.

"At work now. Later," he added in the post.

On June 2, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the upcoming milestone occasion.

"June 3 dawns in a few and the years be counted as 50. Love, respect and gratitude for the wishes that have come and perhaps shall come (sic)," he had posted on his blog.

Abhishek Bachchan had shared a series of throwback pictures of his parents on his ‘Instagram’ account to mark his parents' golden jubilee.

"Adding to the list of the many golden jubilees to their credit. But this is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary ma and pa!" he wrote.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda had posted a monochrome photo of her parents, detailing the secret to a long marriage.

"Happy 50th parents - now you're 'golden'. Once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love and I think my father's answer was - the wife is always right. That's the long and short of it!!" she captioned the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have acted in several films, including "Zanjeer", "Sholay", "Abhimaan", "Mili", "Chupke Chupke", "Silsila" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".