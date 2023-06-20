Young men have no romance left, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s lip lock in the trailer of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ sparked outrage on social media. Many people couldn’t digest the fact a 49-year-old was kissing a 21-year-old on the screen. In a new interview, Nawazuddin addressed the controversy and talked about the kissing scene in the film.

Speaking to a news portal, Siddiqui defended his pairing with Avneet and asked, “Why will there be a problem?” He mentioned that romance is ageless and the only problem is that the young men have no romance left.

Nawazuddin further explained that they are from the times when they would be in love for years. He then cited an example of how Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless) and they don’t know anything about romance.

The actor added that in today’s era, everything happens on ‘WhatsApp’, be it love or a breakup.

“People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?” Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru’s new song ‘Tum Se Milke’ is out. It has been picturised on Nawazuddin and Avneet. The two are seen showcasing their romantic chemistry. It is sung by singer Mohit Chauhan. Composed by Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir, the song is penned by Sai Kabir.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of ‘Manikarnika Films’. It is set to premiere on the streaming platform ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on June 23. The film marks the debut of Avneet Kaur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started doing a lot of love stories and romantic films lately. The actor’s last film before ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ was ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’ with Neha Sharma.