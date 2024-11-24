Tusshar Kapoor, who can be seen in the series ‘10 June Ki Raat’, opened up about his status as a single parent and societal pressure. The actor landed in Chandigarh for the ongoing edition of the ‘Chandigarh Literary Festival’ and spoke with a leading media house.

Talking about being in Chandigarh, the actor said, “It was a very good experience. Our session with Sohail Muathar, my agent, was very good. We talked about my book ‘Bachelor Dad’. I have come to Chandigarh after 12 years. I am enjoying it a lot. The ambience is beautiful. The weather is pleasant. I am going back tomorrow. It’s a trip that’s worth it.”

Talking about the pressure from the society of being a single parent, he told the media agency, “There have been different families in our religion for centuries. It isn’t that there is only one type of family. Even in our mythology, there are different aspects of society. But you should do what you feel is right so that no one is harmed and hurt and a new life is happy. There is no problem with that. I did what my inner voice told me to do.”

He also spoke about his upcoming projects, he said, “Chapter two of ‘10 June Ki Raat’ is already on air. Chapter three will also come. It is available on ‘Jio Cinema’. After that, there is a film called ‘Kanpkapi’ which is completed. ‘Welcome 3’ shooting is half done. There is a film called ‘Dunk’ which will start in January. I am also doing ‘Masti 4’. ‘Golmaal 5’ will also be done. Everything is in line.”