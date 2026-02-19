You rise in love: Mrunal Thakur

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, is a contemporary story of two socially awkward millennials navigating romance and self-discovery through moments of doubt, hope and unexpected closeness.

In an exclusive speed dating segment with ‘IMDb’, Chaturvedi and Thakur spoke about what they connected with most from the film, modern dating dynamics and their personal takeaways from the story.

Chaturvedi opened up about the aspect of the film he related to most. He said, “Language barrier is something which I relate to. I also came to a new city and I didn’t know the language fluently and the language barrier often breaks your confidence in a public setting and even when approaching someone you like. So that takes a lot to kind of overcome and that’s something which I really resonate with.”

Thakur shared how the film’s emotional core drew her in. She added, “The most I resonate with ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ is love. To find that one person with whom you don’t fall in love, but you rise in love. I believe in being surrounded by people who push you to be a better human, to blossom, motivate you and take you one step closer to your dreams. The one thing is that when I heard the story, I was like, ‘This is it. I am doing this movie’.”

Reflecting on how modern dating has reshaped relationships, Chaturvedi said, “I think it has made it a bit more complicated because the attention span is decreasing. People are less attentive and have more options, so it becomes complicated because you are constantly finding ideas, flaws and flags. People are bombarded with information and sometimes there’s no peace of mind and that carries into your dating life and relationships.”

Offering advice to her younger self on dating, Thakur shared, “Just be unapologetically you. Don’t try to please people and don’t do things so that they are happy. My happiness should matter the most to me.”

The actors also revealed their date-night movie picks during the interaction. Chaturvedi shortlisted ‘In the Mood for Love’, ‘The Conjuring’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Before Sunrise’ and ‘Before Sunset’. Thakur’s favourites included ‘500 Days of Summer’, ‘The Notebook’, ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Fanaa’, along with films starring Shah Rukh Khan.