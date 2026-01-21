You need to shut down noise, let your work do the talking: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan, who faced online trolling over his appearance in the upcoming film ‘Border 2’, doesn’t pay attention to the criticism and believes his work will speak for itself once the movie is released.

After the release of the film’s song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, a section of social media users criticised Dhawan’s expressions in the track, with some questioning his performance and arguing that he doesn’t fit the role of a soldier.

“I believe you need to shut down the noise and let the work do the talking. These things keep happening, but it doesn’t matter to me. I don’t work for this. What I work for, you will learn about this Friday. I believe in the film and it’s important to make a good film. I’m not concerned about the numbers (box office collection) and I come from a school where you let your work do the talking,” Dhawan told reporters at a promotional event for the film.

A sequel to the 1997 epic war film ‘Border’, ‘Border 2’ explores the 1971 Indo-Pak war and is fronted by Sunny Deol, who will be seen playing the role of an army officer. The new film is directed by Anurag Singh of ‘Kesari’ fame.

In the movie, Dhawan will be playing the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his work in rom-coms such as “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ as well as dramas ‘Badlapur’ and ‘October’, said he is aware that many people believe he will not be able to pull off the role of a soldier.

“I did whatever was needed for the film. It required a lot of hard work, but it was fun shooting for ‘Border 2’. I’ve not enjoyed it so much in a long time. It was a challenge for me. People thought I may not be able to do this role, but I did it and it was fun for me to do it,” Dhawan said.

The makers launched ‘The braves of the soil: Tribute’ trailer on Tuesday evening, which was attended by Dhawan and his co-star Ahan Shetty as well as producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, music composer Mithoon and lyricist Manoj Muntashir and Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, son of late PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.

The film also features actors Diljit Dosanjh, Paramvir Cheema, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.